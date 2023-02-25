World-class runners tackle Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thousands of participants bolted through the streets of downtown Tampa Saturday morning as the annual Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic kicked off with the 15k and 5k races.

Jonathan Mott of Lakeland crossed the finish line first, completing 9.3 miles in just over 48 minutes.

"The time today wasn't necessarily anything I'd be too happy with, but I felt good doing it," Mott added. "I wasn't training for this race specifically, I have Boston in seven weeks - so that's the main focus - this was more of a workout you could say, just to get me ready for that."

A coach and 3x Olympic qualifier, Mott is one of several long-distance runners who's competed in this race along with others around the globe, but calls the Bay Area home.

4x Olympian Meb Keflezighi is now retired, but was proud to stand on the course and at local expos as an ambassador for the Gasparilla Distance Classic to share his success story and show support.

"My runs started when I was in 7th grade PE class to get a t-shirt." Meb laughed. "That turned into me becoming a 4x Olympian, winning the NYC marathon, the Boston marathon, and become an Olympic silver medalist."

Meb is the only runner in history to win the New York City Marathon, the Boston Marathon, and an Olympic medal.

Since retiring and moving to Tampa he's been committed to helping runners, both here and around the globe, become elite versions of themselves.

"To be a part of the Tampa running community is a great honor," Meb added. "I train here almost every day on Bayshore and to be able to just see and give them high-fives or thumbs up, encourage each other. It's not about how fast you go, but I always say run to win it, not to get first place but to get the best out of yourself."

Expect more road closures Sunday as the half-marathon gets underway at 6 a.m. and 8K starts at 9:15 a.m.

All proceeds raised this weekend go towards supporting non-profit charitable youth organizations and running programs in the Tampa Bay area.