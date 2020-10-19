World Series watch party planned for St. Pete Pier

article

The World Series may be taking place in Texas, but Tampa Bay Rays fans can get a waterfront seat to watch Game One tomorrow. The new St. Pete Pier is hosting a watch party just blocks from Tropicana Field.

The Rays-Dodgers game will be projected on a giant screen at the pier, with fans divided into 400 socially-distant ‘pods’ of no more than six people each.

Organizers say each pod will consist of 8-foot-by-8-foot wheelchair-accessible squares.

Fans can bring their own seats but cannot bring outside alcoholic beverages.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and pods are available on a first-come, first-seat basis. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m.

Parking will be available at some Pier lots and also at the Sundial Parking garage.

The City of St. Pete and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater plan to keep the watch parties going for game nights throughout the series.

If you can’t make it out to the pier, the games will be broadcast on FOX 13.