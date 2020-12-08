World War II veteran beats COVID-19 in time for his 104th birthday

A World War II veteran battling COVID-19 was released from an Alabama hospital, just in time to celebrate his 104th birthday.

Major Lee Wooten received a special sendoff from staff at Madison Hospital in Alabama on Dec. 1 as he was discharged just two days before his birthday.

RELATED: 102-year-old woman born during 1918 pandemic beats COVID-19 -- for the second time

In the video, health care workers lined the lobby of the hospital and sing “Happy Birthday” to Wooten.

The caption posted alongside the footage on Madison Hospital’s Facebook page read, “Mr. Wooten, who is a veteran and warmly known as ‘Pop Pop,’ is described by his granddaughter as ‘their family’s treasure.’”

Storyful contributed to this report.