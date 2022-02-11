World’s largest bounce house delights children, adults in Tampa

When Cassandra Orlando heard the pitch from her father, she was sold right away.

"I heard the biggest bounce house in America, and I was like, ‘Oh, this kid's got to go’," she said.

The kid is her three-year-old daughter Addison. The bounce house is 100 feet by 100 feet and 40 feet high, part of The Big Bounce America 2022 Tour.

"It is the Guinness Book of World Record certified world's largest bounce castle," tour manager Dex said.

The castle is mostly inflatable, other than a DJ booth in the middle. It was filled with toddlers and parents on Friday afternoon. The toddler session, for four-year-olds and under, kicked off the three-day tour stop in Tampa. The sessions are divided up by age groups, capped off by a 16-and-over session on Sunday.

"The best part about all this for me is the look on the adult's faces," Dex said. "When you get a full-grown human in there, and they've got the same exact look in their eyes is their five-year-old child, that's the magic for me."

The record-breaking castle is not the only attraction on the tour. There are seven inflatable attractions in total, including a 900-ft long obstacle course.

"It's been a lot of fun. We're jumping around, playing," Orlando said.

LINK: Each session has a capacity limit. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/tampa/.