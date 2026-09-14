Worth and Purpose ministry helps Lakeland homeless community

The Brief The director of a Lakeland outreach program quit his job to start a community-wide effort serving local homeless residents. Worth and Purpose hosts community outreach ministries twice a week, providing food trucks, a barbershop, and supportive relationships. A full-length documentary chronicling the ministry’s work over the past year is scheduled to premiere in Lakeland on Nov. 13.



A Lakeland ministry program is expanding its reach across the community to help homeless residents rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

Lakeland ministry serves the homeless

What we know:

Inside a colorful building in Lakeland, Worth and Purpose provides hands-on support and community for the homeless.

Director Travis Settineri left his job to launch the mission, which began as a street outreach ministry focused on building consistent relationships with people living on the streets.

Settineri said taking the risk to dedicate his life to serving others has been the most fulfilling experience of his life.

How the mission started

The backstory:

Settineri started the organization after recognizing how odds are stacked against people living on the street.

Settineri noted that hearing the personal backstories of people experiencing homelessness breaks down judgment and builds lasting community ownership.

Food trucks and haircuts

Why you should care:

The ministry hosts gatherings on Wednesdays and Saturdays, drawing hundreds of people over the weekend.

Attendees gain access to an ice cream truck, a pizza truck, and an onsite barbershop.

Participants say receiving services like a fresh haircut gives them a hand up toward securing jobs and turning their lives around.

Making a difference

What they're saying:

After quitting his job, Settineri put it all on the line.

"It's the fruit of saying yes to something crazy and taking a risk," he said.

Those who have benefited from the ministry say Settineri changed their lives.

"He's the epitome of the love of God in this place in this world," Pedtro Martinez said. "He makes you feel welcome in the hardest season."

Documentary release set

What's next:

Worth and Purpose has spent the past year documenting its mission on camera.

The footage has been made into a full-length documentary titled "East Main Street".

The documentary is set to premiere at the historic Polk Theatre on Nov. 13.