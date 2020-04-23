Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police arrested a driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 275, they said.
Officers said they received a report of the wrong-way driver around 2 a.m Thursday near I-275 and Interstate 4. They said the driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.
The driver, who was traveling in a blue Kia vehicle, was pulled over safely near the Bird Street exit, officials said, and was suspected of DUI.
The driver has not been identified.