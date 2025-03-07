WWE coming to Tampa for Memorial Day weekend 'takeover'

The Brief WWE is coming to the Yuengling Center in Tampa for Memorial Day weekend. Four live events will be held from May 24-27. Combo packages go on sale next week, according to WWE.



Memorial Day weekend will be an exciting few days for fans of WWE in the Tampa Bay area, as the professional wrestling promotion announced a "takeover" of the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Timeline:

WWE plans to host four live events at the arena on the main campus of USF:

May 24: Saturday Night's Main Event

May 25: NXT Battleground

May 26: Monday Night Raw

May 27: NXT

Legendary wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is also advertised to appear at the May 24 event, which WWE says will mark his first live appearance in Tampa since 2022.

The last time WWE held an event in Tampa was the Dec. 27, 2024, edition of "Friday Night SmackDown" at Amalie Arena.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

WWE says three and four-day combo tickets will be available through a Ticketmaster pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 12, at 10 a.m.

Combo packages will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14.

Information on individual event tickets will be released at a later date, according to WWE.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by WWE.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: