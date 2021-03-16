WWE delays WrestleMania ticket sales launch

article

For those expecting to purchase WrestleMania 37 tickets, the on-sale date has been delayed.

WWE announced Monday night that tickets for their main event, which is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium next month, will be postponed. Tickets were slated to go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, however, the company says plans are still being finalized.

"The WrestleMania on sale will be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized. We expect a new on sale date within the next week," according to a statement.

The two-night event is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. WWE has yet to announce how many tickets will be available.

According to reports, the WWE is hoping to have a crowd of up to 45,000 fans on both nights, which is around 75% capacity. If so, that would be the largest crowd for an American sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

It’s unclear if that includes additional seats on the field, similar to the setup at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

WrestleMania 33 was held in Orlando on April 2, 2017

RayJay was at around 37% capacity during the Super Bowl, with just under 25,000 fans in attendance.

WrestleMania 37 was initially set for March 28 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be Tampa’s chance at hosting the WWE major event, but the pandemic forced WWE to cancel and move it to its performance center in Orlando with no fans.