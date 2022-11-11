YA novel authors aim to inspire teen readers with thrilling series

We just experienced a blood moon on election day. The combination of election day and the total lunar eclipse won't happen again for hundreds of years.

Today’s Tampa Bay reads is appropriately titled "Blood Moon," which is book two of "The Rising" series. It was written by Florida authors Heather Graham and USA Today best-selling author Jon Land.

In the first book of the series, "The Rising," high school seniors Alex Chin and Samantha Dixon won a battle against an enemy determined to destroy civilization. Now, the war continues. The pair go on a journey to save mankind while their blossoming friendship becomes more.

Jon has written more than 50 adult thrillers, but is making the switch to young adult novels. He says it's because young people spend a lot of time on their phones, and he wants to open their minds to reading, too.

You can find more about "Blood Moon" and "The Rising" series on Amazon.