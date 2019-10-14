Yahoo data breach settlement: How to collect up to $358

article

If you had a Yahoo account between 2012 and 2016, you may be entitled to compensation as the tech giant looks to settle a class-action lawsuit against it after it suffered several data breaches.

A website has been set up for those who wish to enter a claim and see if they are part of the settlement, where they can obtain their part of the $117.5 million settlement fund.

To check to see if you are eligible for the settlement, you must have had a qualifying Yahoo account between the specified dates. These accounts include those associated with Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr and Flickr, as well as Yahoo email addresses. You can contact the administrator here.

If you are eligible for compensation, there are a number of potential benefits you can receive. You can get two years of credit monitoring services from AllClearID, which includes theft insurance.

Cash payments can also be received if someone already has credit monitoring. You can submit a claim for $100 instead of the credit monitoring service, though the website added "[p]ayment for such a claim may be less than $100.00 or more (up to $358.80) depending on how many Settlement Class Members participate in the Settlement."

There is also an option to get up to $25,000 in reimbursement costs if you suffered expenses associated with the breach.

"As to documented lost time, you can receive payment for up to fifteen hours of time at an hourly rate of $25.00 per hour or unpaid time off work at your actual hourly rate, whichever is greater," the website adds. "If your lost time is not documented, you can receive payment for up to five hours at that same rate."

In order to file a claim, which must be done by July 20, 2020, you can do so online. If you are a basic account holder, you can do so here; paid users can click here; a small business user can click here; Israeli citizens can click here.

The company suffered at least three data breaches where a total of more than 3 billion accounts were improperly accessed and information such as telephone numbers, birth dates, passwords, security question answers, and names were obtained.

