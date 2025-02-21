Yankees host the Rays at Steinbrenner in Rays regular season preview

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays and their fans got a first look at their new digs in Tampa for the upcoming season. The Yankees are lending the Rays their spring training stadium for one season after Tropicana Field's roof was destroyed in Hurricane Milton.



The Tampa Bay Rays – and their fans – got a first look at their new digs.

"Beautiful field, great facility," said one Rays fan. "Everything's here. Food, family."

READ: Tropicana Field repairs: St. Pete approves $950K in funds for next preconstruction phase

What they're saying:

The Rays and their fans tested out their new digs. Even though it's only temporary, the chance to finally focus on baseball, and not where they're going to play and for how long, was welcome.

"I just wish [the fight] would be over," said another Rays fan. "Just make up your mind and be done with it."

While the Rays, St. Pete and Pinellas County sort out the future of Tropicana Field and the new stadium project, the Yankees have promised a suitable home for Major League Baseball, which included renovations to the locker rooms and training areas.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"They've had electricians, plumbers, grounds crew literally weeks and weeks and weeks, and the [Rays] were a big part of helping us get this done on time, quite frankly," said Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Dig deeper:

The Rays have said they will only play at Steinbrenner Field for one season, saying that's all either team is open to. But Friday, Steinbrenner seemed to leave the door slightly ajar, which could be critical if Tropicana Field isn't done in time for the 2026 season opener.

"Do you still see it being one year or is that definite?" FOX 13's Evan Axelbank asked.

"That is what I have committed to with the Rays, with Stu and also with Rob Manfred. Yes," said Steinbrenner.

MORE: Could the Tampa Bay Rays move to Orlando? 'Dreamers' aim to make it happen

"In your view, that's one year and that's going to be it?" Axelbank asked.

"That is where I'm at right now. Yep," Steinbrenner replied.

Having the team on the Hillsborough Countyside of the bay is a treat for Rays fans who would prefer not to travel across the Howard Frankland to see their favorite team.

"If it rains out, I'm not going to hang around for the two-hour rain delay, but I'll come out more often for sure," said another fan.

The Yankees beat the Rays 4-0 in Friday’s spring training game.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with fans and the Yankees owner.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: