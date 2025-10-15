Yankees pitch new round of renovations for Steinbrenner Field

The Brief The New York Yankees are asking Hillsborough County to help fund $18 million in upgrades at Steinbrenner Field. The proposed renovations would include improvements to the county-owned facility's maintenance, technology, and fan experience. County commissioners would use tourism bed tax funds, similar to the 2017 deal.



Nearly a decade after their last major renovation to the fan-facing side of their spring training facility, the New York Yankees are once again pitching an upgrade to Steinbrenner Field.

The Yankees’ new proposal includes nearly two dozen projects ranging from fan amenities to infrastructure repairs. The plan calls for replacing seats and shade structures, updating AC units, repaving the parking lot, and refreshing the stadium’s entryway and concourse concessions area.

Technology improvements are also a focus — upgrades to the sound system, scoreboard, security cameras, and fan Wi-Fi are all being considered.

The backstory:

In 2016, Hillsborough County commissioners approved funding for their share of a $40 million renovation for Steinbrenner Field. Commissioners agreed to use tourism development or "bed tax" funds to cover their part of the three-way split with the team and the state. That agreement was part of a 30-year lease extension deal signed by the Yankees.

At the time, Commissioner Ken Hagan called Steinbrenner Field "an extremely valuable economic and community asset," emphasizing the county’s vested interest in maintaining the property it owns.

Why you should care:

Steinbrenner Field isn’t just home to Yankees spring training — it’s a year-round attraction that generates millions in local tourism and hospitality revenue. Upgrades to the stadium could keep fans — and their spending — in Hillsborough County.

If approved, the deal would again rely on hotel bed taxes rather than general public funds, meaning tourists, not residents, would foot the bill.

What's next:

Yankees representatives are expected to present their proposal to Hillsborough County commissioners at Wednesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Click here to read the full list of proposed renovations.