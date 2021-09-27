Ybor City nonprofit offers free after school program for youth

The Dream Center of Tampa is accepting youth for its free after-school programs this fall, for local elementary-age kids. It’s a safe place for kids to dream, achieve and become.

The nonprofit organization is located in Ybor City and provides everything from homework help, to arts and crafts, life skills, sports and more.

The programs take place Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. and are geared to youth in 1st through 6th grades.

For more information or to sign up, visit their website, dctampa.org.