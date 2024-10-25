Ybor City shooting: Police gear up for Halloween weekend crowds one year after 2 killed, 16 injured

The Tampa Police Department is preparing for large crowds celebrating Halloween in Ybor City this weekend – one year after a deadly shooting there killed two people and left 16 injured.

"We have officers in a real-time crime center that will be monitoring cameras. We have our air service up. We have Florida Highway Patrol and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also coming out and assisting," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "So, we will be anywhere and everywhere."

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, video posted on social media showed people in Halloween costumes, drinking and talking on the street when several gunshots suddenly rang out.

RELATED: Florida shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 18 injured during Halloween celebrations

According to Tampa police, two groups had gotten into a fight, leading to a chaotic scene. Sixteen people were injured and 14-year-old Elijah Wilson and 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel were killed.

"After he passed, I got videos from his friends, out on the boat, hiking," Brucie Boonstoppel said of her son, Harrison, during a September 2024 interview with FOX 13. "And he just loved life."

The deadly shooting set off conversations about a proposed teen curfew. City leaders even sat down with residents at town halls to discuss safety.

PREVIOUS: Will a teen curfew curb crime? Tampa leaders, residents weigh in on proposed ordinance

And authorities continued to investigate, offering thousands of dollars in reward money for tips about the crime.

Three people were arrested, including Dwayne Tillman Jr. The now-22-year-old appeared in court on Thursday as attorneys discussed ongoing depositions in the case. He’s charged with attempted second-degree murder after authorities said he was spotted on video shooting into a crowd of thousands of people.

Kayden Abney, 14, and Tyrell Phillips, 23, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

MORE: Ybor City shooting: Third suspect arrested, reward increased to $27K as search continues for another suspect

So for Halloween this year, Bercaw said his department will be out in full force.

"We are overpreparing for this event, and there will be officers everywhere you turn. And some you may not even see," the chief told FOX 13 on Friday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, which is the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting, the Tampa Police Department is hosting a candle vigil and community walk. It's titled "Ybor Night Out: A Time of Remembrance and Resilience," and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. at 1920 Ybor City.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: