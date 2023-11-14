Ybor City shooting: TPD hosts town hall as search continues for additional persons of interest

On Tuesday, Tampa police will host a community "Town Hall" meeting in Ybor City. It’s a chance for business owners and residents to talk one-on-one with police about their concerns in the historic entertainment district following October’s deadly Halloween weekend shooting.

"The incident that occurred is not a reflection of the Ybor community, and understandably, this community has concerns, since then, that we want to address," stated Chief Lee Bercaw. "Everyone has the right to feel safe and should feel safe in the places they visit, work, and live. By hosting this town hall, we hope that together we can not only address their concerns, but work towards ensuring that the Historic Ybor City District remains a safe place for all."

Town Hall Tuesdays are an expansion of the department's community-oriented policing efforts.

A shooting in Ybor City killed two people and injured 16.

TPD says its town halls are meant to serve as an open forum and opportunity for the public and the Tampa Police Department to come together and work towards collaborative efforts in preventing and reducing crime.

Tuesday’s town hall will be at Centro Asturiano de Tampa located at 1913 N. Nebraska Avenue from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To date, only one arrest has been made in connection to the shooting that left two dead and 16 others injured.

Police say they were able to quickly arrest 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips thanks to witness video from the shooting.

Tampa police are still searching for 7 persons of interest. Image is courtesy of TPD.

Phillips is accused of firing into Ybor’s crowded main drag in the early morning hours of October 29, at a time when throngs of revelers dressed in Halloween costumes were emptying out of bars and clubs for the night.

Detectives say Phillips was part of a group of people that began arguing in the middle of 7th Avenue with another group. They say he was one of several people who pulled a gun and fired.

Last week, TPD released video and still images of seven "persons of interest" it believes are connected to the shooting. Detectives are asking for the community’s help identifying the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130, send a tip via TIP411, or contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.