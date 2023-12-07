Ybor City shooting: Third suspect arrested in shooting that left 2 dead, 16 injured

Nearly a day after authorities added new charges against the 14-year-old suspect connected to the deadly Ybor City shooting, Tampa police announced that they have made a third arrest.

The Tampa Police Department said they arrested the third suspect Thursday in connection to the shooting on 7th Avenue that left two dead and 16 others injured on October 29. They have not confirmed what charges they are facing.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez are expected to discuss the latest arrest during a news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

RELATED: 14-year-old facing new charges in deadly Ybor City shooting for shooting, killing 20-year-old: Tampa police

On Wednesday evening, TPD announced that 14-year-old Kayden Abney, who was originally arrested back in mid-November, was facing new charges related to the deadly shooting, including second-degree murder. That charge was connected to the shooting death of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

Boonstoppel was out with a group of friends in Ybor City when shots were fired over that Halloween weekend. He and his friends dropped to the ground, and when the gunshots stopped, all but Boonstoppel got back up, according to his family.

PREVIOUS: Ybor City shooting suspect denied bond, claims self defense in killing of 14-year-old

Abney isn't the only one facing charges in the Ybor City shooting. Investigators also arrested and charged 22-year-old Tyrell Philips on one count of second-degree murder. He remains in jail after he was denied bond by a Tampa judge.

Since the shooting, authorities have continued searching for additional suspects. Wednesday evening, Bercaw encouraged the public to continue submitting tips to the online portal as they continue their investigation. To access the portal, click here.