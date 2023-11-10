Tampa Police Department hosting town hall in Ybor City next week on reducing crime

article

The Tampa Police Department announced it will host a town hall in Ybor City next week following the tragic shooting that claimed two lives and injured 16.

TPD will host ‘Town Hall Tuesday’ on Tuesday, November 14, at Centro Asturiano de Tampa - 1913 N Nebraska Avenue - from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

READ: Ybor City shooting: Search underway for multiple persons of interest seen on video from fatal shooting

According to police, they will be seeking input from residents, business owners, and other stakeholders in Ybor City on working towards collaborative efforts to prevent and reduce crime.

"The incident that occurred is not a reflection of the Ybor Community, and understandably, this community has concerns, since then, that we want to address," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Everyone has the right to feel safe and should feel safe in the places they visit, work, and live. By hosting this town hall, we hope that together we can not only address their concerns, but work towards ensuring that the Historic Ybor City District remains a safe place for all."