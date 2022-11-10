Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
7
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 2:05 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Years after viral video, Pasco County cheerleaders continue to shine

By
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

One Dream cheerleading team

Mark Wilson reports.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A group of special Pasco County cheerleaders are taking the world by storm.

The One Dream cheer team is made up of extraordinary athletes from Pasco County schools.

"We've gotten first place one time, in fact, for Special Olympics," explained Sandi Kelleher, One Dream cheerleading coach. "We were invited to go to an international cheerleading competition to put on a display and to do our routine in front of all people from all over the country."

The squad says they love practicing and socializing with each other and their coach.  

The One Dream cheerleaders once received first place during a Special Olympics competition.

The One Dream cheerleaders once received first place during a Special Olympics competition. 

"It gives them a chance to come out onto a floor and let the kids let people see what they're capable of doing instead of sitting behind and not being noticed," shared Kelleher. "Everybody, no matter what their disability is, needs to have that chance to shine. And that's exactly what they're doing."  

READ: 4th annual Sunshine Bowl raises money for Special Olympics Florida

A video of the One Dream team competing at the Special Olympics a couple of years ago went viral, getting millions of views, and lots of positive attention.

One Dream cheerleaders at practice.

A video of the One Dream cheerleaders went viral a few years ago, giving the team a lot of positive feedback. 

 "People see somebody that looks different and, you know, they look and they say, oh, you know, we don't know what they're capable of," Kelleher stated. "Well, open the door and give them a chance. And instead of seeing their disabilities, you're going to see their abilities."