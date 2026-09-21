YMCA Camp Cristina unveils new roof for horseback riding program

The Brief Young horseback riders at YMCA Camp Cristina are beating the Florida heat thanks to a new 50-by-120-foot shade structure covering their arena. The 30-year-old equestrian program partnered with AdventHealth Riverview to complete the shaded addition for its 10 horses and student riders. Parents report the new roof helps young riders stay cool, focused and engaged during their lessons.



Young horseback riders at YMCA Camp Cristina are staying cool in the saddle thanks to a new partnership that provides relief from the Florida heat.

YMCA Camp Cristina equestrian arena roof

The backstory:

For the past three months, horseback riding lessons at the 65-acre YMCA Camp Cristina campus have looked — and more importantly — felt a bit different. Instructors, students and the horses are now under the cover of a 50-by-120-foot roof.

Garry and Marie Hufford have two boys that have been taking lessons for a year.

"The first word the kids ask when they get back to the car is air conditioning. The second is water," Garry Hufford said. "With this new structure, that's really going to help. We're 10–15 minutes into the lesson, and they're still sitting up straight and tall. They haven't wilted into the saddle at this point."

AdventHealth Riverview partnership

Dig deeper:

The idea for the new addition began during a visit from one of AdventHealth Riverview's volunteer groups to the campus.

"A simple conversation of, ‘Wow, this area doesn’t have a lot of shade,’ turned into, ‘What do we think we can do?’" Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA Vice President of Membership and Programs Matt Lewis said.

The partners recently cut the ribbon on the new roof to celebrate its completion.

"Biggest benefit aside from the obvious where it keeps us out of the heat is the ability for the program to reach a new level," Lewis said.

AdventHealth leadership echoed the importance of investing in outdoor spaces for youth growth and safety.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, explore and build confidence in a safe and supportive environment," AdventHealth Riverview CEO Jason Newmyer said.

Heat relief for young riders

Why you should care:

For families like the Huffords, the reduced sun exposure means more quality time focusing on the lessons.

"It helps them focus on the skill that they're doing and not just thinking, ‘I'm hot, I'm miserable, I want a drink,’" Garry Hufford said. "And that really helps them create that bond with the horse and hopefully just develop their confidence."

Online program registration

What you can do:

Families looking for more details on horseback riding lessons can find schedule information and registration updates on the official Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA website here.