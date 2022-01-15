YMCA of the Suncoast, along with Grapefruit Testing, now offering free COVID-19 testing in Bay area

The YMCA of the Suncoast, in conjunction with Grapefruit Testing, is now offering free COVID-19 testing at three of its Bay Area locations.

"We're trying to bridge the gap between access and health care, which is why we offer these free COVID-19 testing, and we get to partner with communities and school districts like our amazing YMCA partners," Gabrielle Williams of Grapefruit Testing said.

The sites will have COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and PCR tests. All locations are drive-up only and tests are available while supplies last. The on-site staff said demand has been high, but they have protocols in place to make it a quick process.

"We've all heard the stories of people waiting six hours. You know, these crazy long hours to get these tests, and it's frustrating. You've got your kids with you. You know, it's a nightmare, right? We want to alleviate that stress," Williams said.

The increased demand for COVID-19 testing comes as Florida logged another record week for new cases due to the Omicron variant. Researcher project cases could peak this week and start to slowly decline.

Grapefruit Testing said it will keep its locations open as long they are needed.

"We're going by the people. We will be here if the need is here. I'm pretty sure YMCA would back me up on that. We're here to serve the community. So, if the community has the need, we're here," Williams said.

