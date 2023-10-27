Yoga instructor helping women with fertility issues

You probably know that yoga is a good way to improve flexibility along with core strength, but it may also help women dealing with fertility issues.

Sherry Longbottom is a registered nurse and a yoga instructor and over the past 20 years.

Longbottom has developed what she calls "Fertility Yoga." Now she’s put her teachings in a new eBook.

