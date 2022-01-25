'You are loved': Officer stands outside of Magruder High School on first day back since shooting

An officer was seen standing outside Magruder High School with a heartfelt sign on the first day back after a shooting that left a 15-year-old student fighting for his life.

A heightened police presence was on display at the school in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

One officer welcomed students back with a sign reading, "You are so loved!"

Authorities say 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was taken into custody about two hours after the shooting happened Friday afternoon in Rockville.

He has been charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, felony assault and weapons offenses. He is being held without bond.