You can chop down your own real Christmas tree at this Pasco County farm

Visiting the Ergle Christmas Tree Farm has been a tradition for many in the Bay Area.

Located just a few miles north of Dade City, you can find this Christmas tree farm. It’s a place where you have the choice of going into the field and cutting down your own Florida Christmas Tree, or choosing a classic variety that just arrived from up north.

You can choose and cut down your own Cedar, Sand Pine or Carolina Sapphire, or choose from hundreds of the trees shipped from locations across the country.

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm has been around for almost 30 years.

LINK: For more information about the tree farm, head over to their website.

