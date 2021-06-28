You can see mermaids at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium this summer

Mermaids have made their way to Tampa Bay. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is offering a magical new experience for visitors for the next three weeks.

Visitors can take photos with mermaids and purchase some souvenirs like T-shirts and mermaid dolls.

Some dolls come with their own rescue animal, such as a plush seahorse, turtle or narwhal.

Kids are encouraged to dress up and bring their own mermaid tails.

"Bring your glitter. Bring everything you can. You can also even come here and get a glitter tattoo," said Kelsy Long, an aquarium spokesperson.

Visitors can even see mermaids swimming in the other habitats at the aquarium. They may even be spotted gliding through the home of CMA’s most famous dolphin, Winter.

Winter and other dolphins can be seen in different pools when mermaids take over.

The magical mermaids can be seen swimming from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

"The whole time you can also see them from our above-water viewing on our third floor," shared Long.

This unique mermaid experience is included with the cost of admission to the aquarium.

"You can see a mermaid up close and personal. We also have mermaid-themed photos that you can get as soon as you walk in," added Long.

LINK: To learn more, head over to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's website.