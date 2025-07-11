Young conservatives flock to Tampa for Turning Point USA Summit

The Brief Thousands of young conservatives are in Tampa this weekend for the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. Big-name speakers include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Tulsi Gabbard. Some students said the event is a rare chance to share their views without fear of backlash.



The Turning Point USA Student Action Summit (SAS) is underway at the Tampa Convention Center, drawing thousands of young conservatives from across Florida and the country.

What we know:

The three-day event blends political speeches, leadership workshops and networking opportunities.

Notable speakers this weekend include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Kristi Noem, Tulsi Gabbard and Steve Bannon.

What they're saying:

Students at the summit told FOX 13 they value connecting with like-minded peers and being able to openly discuss their political beliefs — something they said is often difficult in their everyday lives.

"It’s definitely really cool to connect with young people… and try to get internships, network a little bit," said student T.J. Gaffney.

"At my own job, I’m nervous to say anything, because I’ve heard my managers saying horrible things about conservatives… when did it become normal to ask who you voted for and then hate them?" said attendee Jamie McNally.

The backstory:

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk to promote conservative values on college campuses. The annual Student Action Summit has become one of the group's signature events, previously held in Tampa and known to draw protests — though FOX 13 did not see any demonstrations Friday night.