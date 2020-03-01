Young Monster Jam fan gifted custom wheelchair

article

Brantley Vopel, 5, suffers from Spina Bifida, which left him paralyzed from the ribcage down. But, he recently became an honorary driver with a monster truck of his own.

Monster Jam teamed up with a nonprofit dedicated to building epic wheelchairs for kids to give Vopel his new set of wheels.

Vopel couldn’t believe his eyes when Branson Vinson, a monster truck driver who drives “Grave Digger,” handed him the ride.

Vinson said, “It’s a powerful thing. It lights up all their faces. It’s great.” He added, “It’s always different, but it’s always powerful. To me, it’s about changing the social dynamic and giving kids a sense of self-esteem.”

Brantley got a tour of “Grave Digger,” before heading off in his own monster truck.

