Youngest fire chief in Pinellas County plans to break barriers at 36

The new Pinellas Park fire chief is proving age is just a number when it comes to what you can accomplish.

What we know:

His fire equipment and name plate may still say division chief, but there’s no mistaking who Andrew Hughes is around the Pinellas Park Fire Department.

"The assumption and the conversation around the county is I possibly am the youngest fire chief at 36 years old," said Hughes.

Hughes has been on the job since August 20.

"Most don't reach this milestone or accomplishment until late 40s, early 50s. And for me, having discussions with others, it appears to be I may be the youngest person in the county to be the fire chief of this age," said Hughes.

And his new title comes with a new office and perspective.

"It means that I've got some pretty big shoes to fill. I've got a lot of weight on my shoulders to show that young individuals like myself, if we work hard, we're diligent in what we do, and we're truly passionate and show a lot of pride and ownership what we can do, you can make it to the top and make a difference," Hughes said.

The backstory:

Before becoming fire chief, the father of two was the EMS chief, working with the department since 2012.

"I was very passionate with EMS. I loved running medical calls, and it was one of the areas in the department that needed a little bit of extra love and attention to it," said Hughes, who started his career working in St. Pete General Hospital’s emergency room.

Now, he oversees 75 firefighters and makes sure they can respond to any hazard, from getting into a house to fight fires to accidents and medical emergencies.

"I guess what I'm trying to do is break that barrier of we're an EMS department that occasionally fights fire, right, or all we are is a fire department," said Hughes. "I want to make sure that we are Pinellas Park Fire Department, an all-hazard department that can handle all emergencies."

What's next:

He sees his youthfulness as an asset.

"I am truly a millennial. I understand that millennial perspective. I understand what the next generation is kind of looking for and asking for," Hughes said.

He plans to use that approachability to help with recruitment and retaining anyone who’s already at the department.

"I think I break some of these generational gaps of leadership where you're kind of outdated, you're out of touch," said Hughes. "I still try to meet with the crews and have coffee with them. You know meet them for lunch, really ask them what are the things that I can solve. I think that's what barriers that I could break is that I'm an approachable person I'm not too far removed or off the line."

His firefighters said no one was surprised to see Hughes earn the job, and they look forward to seeing him take it to new heights.

Pinellas Park Fire Department said they are building a new fire station, Station 33, to help with coverage at 78th Avenue and 60th Street, as well as a new training tower. The fire chief said the public also see more of a social media presence so they can connect more with the community.