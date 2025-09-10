Cross Bay Ferry making a comeback after PSTA grant

The Brief The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority approved its annual budget Wednesday night, including grant funding for ferry service. The Cross Bay Ferry between Tampa and St. Petersburg will return next month with new high-speed vessels. Clearwater’s ferry service will expand with plans to add a Dunedin route.



The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has approved its new budget, and one of the biggest takeaways for Tampa Bay area residents and visitors is the return of ferry service.

Starting next month, the Cross Bay Ferry will once again connect Tampa and St. Petersburg, this time with faster, more efficient passenger boats.

RELATED: Cross Bay Ferry moves closer to comeback after HART signs off on plan

The move comes after PSTA accepted a $4.9 million grant from the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) to purchase two new ferries. Officials said the service typically carries 80,000-100,000 riders each year, offering an alternative to traffic and a boost for local businesses.

What they're saying:

"The ferry is a luxury item, but it’s also sort of a utility… because it’s function and it’s fun," said Jillian Bandes, a Pinellas County resident.

"It was really disappointing when service shut down earlier this year… whenever possible for Lightning games and all of that we take it over," said Franklin Alves, who described the ferry as a family tradition.

PREVIOUS: Could Cross Bay Ferry return? PSTA moving ahead with $5M plan

"It’s a way to avoid traffic and it’s super fun. It’s our only transportation mode where you can say, ‘hey, there’s a dolphin, let’s stop and take pictures," said Brad Miller, PSTA CEO.

Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott noted the ferry’s value for restaurants, businesses and sports fans on both sides of the bay.

The backstory:

Ferry service across the Tampa Bay area shut down earlier this year after Hillsborough County ended its contract with the operator. The new grant allowed PSTA to step in and keep funding local, putting the program back on track.

What's next:

Cross Bay Ferry service between Tampa and St. Pete is expected to resume in October 2025. Clearwater’s ferry, already running between downtown and the beach, could expand north to Dunedin as soon as next month.