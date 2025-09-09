Half-naked Florida man hides in Pinellas Park teen’s bedroom closet after she met him online: Police

The Brief A 26-year-old man is accused of hiding in a teenage girl’s bedroom closet after she met him online. A witness told officers that they saw a man enter the home through a bedroom window. Eliezer Soto was arrested for traveling to meet a minor and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.



Pinellas Park police have arrested a man they say met a teenage girl online, crawled into her bedroom window and hid in her closet when officers searched the house.

What we know:

Police say they were called to a home on the 7900 block of Cedar Ridge Drive around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a reported burglary in progress.

A witness told officers that they saw a man enter the home through a bedroom window.

When officers arrived, they said the homeowners were not aware that a man was inside their residence.

While searching the home, officers said they found 26-year-old Eliezer Soto, of Pinellas Park, hiding in the closet of the homeowners’ 16-year-old daughter. Police said Soto was partially undressed at the time of his arrest.

Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department

Detectives say the 16-year-old girl had been communicating with Soto through various social networking applications.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the communications were sexual in nature, and Soto went to the home after the teen invited him.

Soto was arrested for traveling to meet a minor and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if additional incidents or charges may apply.