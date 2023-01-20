Your guide to the 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade

The pint-sized pirates are coming. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.

The fun kicks off at noon Saturday with the Gasparilla Air Invasion. Organizers said it's the largest airshow yet. Attendees are expected to see civilian aerobatic teams, along with vintage military aircraft, and the Chuters parachute demonstration team. At the same time, a bicycle rodeo where kids can get a safety lesson and free helmet will be going on.

Then, at 2 p.m., the Gasparilla preschooler's stroll gets underway. This is considered the fastest-growing Gasparilla tradition. Kids who are five and under can strut along Bayshore Boulevard. Be on the lookout for specially decorated wagons, bikes, strollers, and the tiniest, most adorable pirates in Tampa.

The parade itself starts at 4 p.m. It's widely considered the largest kids event in the U.S. Beginning at Bay to BAy Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. You'll see pirates, floats, and marching bands heading north along Bayshore before ending at Edison Avenue.

Afterward, at dusk, there's the nighttime air invasion with a precision parachute jump, followed by a pyrotechnic finale at 7 p.m., recreating the battle between Ye Mystic Krewe and the city of Tampa.

Due to the scale of the event, Hillsborough law enforcement officials suggest you take a photo of your child and what they're wearing to the parade. That way, if they get separated, it will be easier for law enforcement to find them in the crowd.

"Make sure you're parking where you're supposed to park," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I don't think there's anything worse than having a great time with your family only to come back from the parade and your car's been towed away. Use one of the parking garages, $10 to $15, you can park there all day. There's plenty of shuttles running up and down even to the start of the parade route that Platt Street Bridge over there by Publix. Please make sure that you use one of these ride programs. It'll make your day much easier."

Parking in neighborhoods bordering the parade route is not permitted. If you don't want to park in a city garage, you can check with local businesses about purchasing a parking pass in advance for their private lots.

A free trolley will be operating on Saturday. It will pick up at Platt and Bayshore and drop off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore. It will also pick up at Bay to Bay and Bayshore and drop off at Platt Street and Bayshore. This loop will run from 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone may attend the parade, but tickets for bleacher seating are available at https://www.gasparillatreasures.com/tickets.

If you can't make it down to Bayshore, the parade and Piratechnic Fireworks Finale will be live on FOX 13 and online at fox13news.com/live starting at 4 p.m. eastern time.