Youth leadership council in Tampa hosts virtual forum on body image, social media

The Tampa Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council hosted a virtual community forum Wednesday, to talk about body image, dieting, and using social media in a safe and healthy way.

"Social pressure about, like, beauty standards is so integrated into the daily lives of teenagers and young adults these days that we’re sort of having what some of called like, a body image crisis," said Blaise Paine, who is part of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council.

Three guest speakers, a doctor, an athlete and body builder and a mental health expert addressed the forum of about 50 students.

"Social media is so in our face all the time and even with news articles and stuff like that with all these famous people with all these different body types, and you start comparing yourself, sometimes you need a reminder that, oh yeah, my body is different, I eat different, we’re different, it’s just such a key factor," said Ella Coble, who is also a member of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council.

Part of the conversation was about navigating social media in a way that does not have a negative impact on lifestyle or self-esteem. To do that, users should pay close attention to their algorithm.

"You want to surround yourself with things that you like to see, like your friend’s posts, what they’re up to, and not like, some random social media influencer who is posting her probably photoshopped bikini pic," Coble said.

The council plans to have more of these forums, covering topics like substance abuse and bullying. For more information on how to participate, click here: www.tampa.gov/youth-corps