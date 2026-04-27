Youth suicide rates drop 11% nationwide: How the 988 lifeline is saving lives
TAMPA, Fla. - While news surrounding teen mental health is often disheartening, recent data offers a much-needed glimmer of hope. In a significant shift, the youth suicide rate in the United States has dropped 11% below previous projections.
Dig deeper:
To better understand this trend, FOX 13 News spoke with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. President and CEO Clara Reynolds attributes this positive decline largely to the implementation of 988, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
While it's a national phone number, the Crises Center of Tampa Bay answers those calls.
Understanding the Support Lines
Reynolds clarifies the distinction between the two primary ways to reach out:
988: Specifically designated for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
211: Connects callers directly to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
Regardless of which number you dial, both serve as a gateway to the professional help and mental health support you need.
The Source: Information for this story is based on an interview with Crisis Center of Tampa Bay President and CEO Clara Reynolds.