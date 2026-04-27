The Brief National data shows that suicide rates among young people in the U.S. have dropped 11% below projected figures, marking an encouraging milestone in teen mental health. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay credits this decline to the success of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. While 988 functions as a national emergency line and 211 serves as a direct line to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.



While news surrounding teen mental health is often disheartening, recent data offers a much-needed glimmer of hope. In a significant shift, the youth suicide rate in the United States has dropped 11% below previous projections.

Dig deeper:

To better understand this trend, FOX 13 News spoke with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. President and CEO Clara Reynolds attributes this positive decline largely to the implementation of 988, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

While it's a national phone number, the Crises Center of Tampa Bay answers those calls.

Understanding the Support Lines

Reynolds clarifies the distinction between the two primary ways to reach out:

988: Specifically designated for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

211: Connects callers directly to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Regardless of which number you dial, both serve as a gateway to the professional help and mental health support you need.