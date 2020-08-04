Zephyrhills man identified as suspect in Plant City shooting

article

Police in Plant City have identified the man that they say injured a woman in a drive-by shooting last month.

Back on July 22, the 20-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the 600 block of Bethune Drive. Police described the gunman as a “known male subject” who was a passenger in a silver four-door Nissan sedan.

Police have now issued an attempted-murder warrant for Rodarius Recardo Young, a 22-year-old from Zephyrhills. They believe he has left or is planning to leave the state, possibly with his girlfriend Arshaneki Wright, 26.

According to police, the pair may be travelling in a black 2009 Chevrolet Impala that is registered to Wright, with tag number NVYY25.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Schairer of the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of Young. Anyone with any information regarding this fugitive and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.

