Zephyrhills police release victim's photo as they search for the shooting suspect

Zephyrhills police need help finding the shooting victim’s killer.

Detectives said the shooting occurred Saturday before 10 p.m. at the Zephyr Point Apartments. The victim, identified as 26-year-old James Andrew Batten, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Florida Hospital Zephyrhills where he died from his injuries, police said. Officials have since released an image of the victim.

Police didn’t say if they had a suspect description or a person of interest. They asked for anyone with information to call the Zephyrhills Police Department at 813-780-0050, ext. 1.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

