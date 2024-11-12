ZooTampa rescues 2-year-old manatee likely displaced by Hurricane Helene's storm surge

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park sent their Manatee Rescue Team to Dixie County to help save an entrapped manatee last week.

The zoo says the male manatee, now named Gully, was found nearly a mile and a half away from open water after a local hunter noticed him in a small pond near the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area.

The rescue team believes the manatee ended up so far from open water because Hurricane Helene caused significant storm surge flooding in late September. Manatees that are displaced by storm surge waters often stay in unusual locations with limited food sources after the surge recedes, according to ZooTampa.

Rescuers were able to work with multiple partner institutions to safely capture Gully. During the health assessment, the team discovered that he was underweight.

After the initial assessment, the team decided to take Gully back to ZooTampa for a more thorough evaluation and critical care to help him make a quick recovery and return home.

He is around 500 pounds and is estimated to be about 2 years old.

To report sick, injured or trapped manatees, you're asked to contact FWC at (888)-404-FWCC.

