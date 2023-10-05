ZooTampa welcomes newest arrival, baby southern white rhino

article

ZooTampa grew in size on Tuesday with the birth of a newborn Southern White Rhino.

During the evening hours of Tuesday, the zoo's southern white rhino crash - the term for a group of rhinos - added a new male calf, an 80-100-pound baby.

The zoo reported that the newborn rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside his mother, 19-year-old Kidogo.

"We are excited to welcome another healthy calf," said Chris Massaro, Senior VP, Zoological Operations. "Kidogo did great with the birth of her sixth baby, and she is being very attentive. The birth is also special for first-time dad, Mufasa. The calf is a critical step in our continued effort to save the imperiled species from extinction."

Kidogo was paired with Mufasa as part of the Species Survival Plans, overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which oversees the survival of protected, threatened, and endangered species.

The calf joins six other rhinos at the zoo: male Mufasa, females Kidogo Alake, Fugo; and juveniles Ruby and Kayin.

According to ZooTampa, rhinos are typically pregnant for 16 to 18 months and only give birth every two to five years. At full maturity, a southern white rhino will have two horns, grow 12 to 13 feet long and up to 6 feet from hoof to shoulder, and weigh 4,000 to 5,000 pounds.