Armed Florida man in tactical vest driving wrong way threatens driver before leading deputies on chase: CCSO

article

A Homosassa man is facing numerous charges after deputies say he pulled a gun on a driver who confronted him for traveling the wrong way and then led law enforcement on a chase through two counties Tuesday night.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of West Cypress Boulevard and Pine Street after a man said a wrong-way driver wearing what he believed was ballistic armor threatened him with a gun.

Deputies searching for the suspect’s vehicle located it still going the wrong way and tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Christopher Coto of Homosassa.

READ: Where’s Tonya Whipp? Police search home of missing woman’s boyfriend who was in prison for attempted murder

According to CCSO, instead of stopping, Coto sped off and ran a red light. Deputies say they pursued the vehicle because of the earlier reported incident.

Law enforcement officers eventually got Coto to stop using a tire deflation device. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they followed Coto onto U.S. Highway 19 and then onto U.S. Highway 98, where he kept low speeds, but ran through red lights as he continued traveling east.

The pursuit went into Hernando County where deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers began helping. Deputies with HCSO deployed tire deflation devices which caused Coto to eventually stop just east of the intersection at Hwy 98 and Yontz Road.

READ: Girl struck by lightning on Florida vacation remains in coma months later: 'All I can do is pray'

Deputies say Coto, who was wearing a tactical vest when he stopped, continued to disobey commands.

Law enforcement officers found the gun Coto is accused of pulling on another driver. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

According to CCSO, deputies tactically approached the vehicle, detained Coto and found the gun inside the vehicle.

Coto was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officers flee/elude with lights and sirens activated, fleeing/eluding police with failure to obey law enforcement, resisting without violence, smuggling contraband into a prison.