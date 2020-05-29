ZooTampa welcoming back visitors Friday

article

Starting Friday, a Tampa zoo will reopen its doors, but with some restrictions.

ZooTampa has reduced its capacity down to 50%, which is about 2,500 people, in order to better manage social distancing guidelines.

Zoo workers say anyone who wants to guarantee a spot before they reach capacity can make a reservation online. It’s not required but it is recommended.

For more information on ZooTampa’s new guidelines or to make a reservation, click here.

The zoo had been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, a group of senior citizens got a first look at what to expect for future visits. The zoo had temperature checks and social-distancing markers on the ground.