Inside Tampa woman's mission to spread Christmas in her community

As Jack Guthrie decorated her house for Christmas , the Tampa resident couldn’t help but think of some of her fellow Bay Area neighbors whose holiday season will look much different this year thanks to Hurricanes Helene and Milton .

"Instead of putting (my unused decorations) back in the rafters, I thought of creating something that I could give to people that lost everything and bring a little Christmas cheer," Guthrie said.

Christmas package items are staged before being passed out to Tampa residents displaced by hurricanes.

Guthrie had the idea of starting collecting residents’ unused Christmas decorations: artificial trees, lights, garland, ornaments, tree skirts, and other holiday décor. After posting her donation request on social media and the neighborhood app Nextdoor, Guthrie spent Dec. 1st driving around to peoples’ houses to pick up items.

READ: Hurricane Helene-damaged Madeira Beach school partially reopens amid reservations from parents

"I can't believe how many I've gotten so far. Everybody's really pitching in and wanting to help out. And it's a good thing. It's a really good thing," Guthrie said. "There are a lot of retirees that their home was their everything. So I think just bringing a little bit of something has to make you feel a little better."

Guthrie said her parents live in Apollo Beach and suffered significant home damage. She has friends and others staying with her "who lost everything."

Guthrie is collecting various decorations, trying to make sure that everyone—regardless of where "home" is right now—can experience a small sense of normalcy this holiday season.

"I have different-sized trees, so if you're in a transitional home, you have small trees," Guthrie said. "We have big trees if you're back in your house."

READ: St. Pete local has cooked almost 25K meals for hurricane victims in his community

Guthrie said that giving Christmas decorations is a way of helping members of her community who were particularly hard hit by the hurricanes a sense of hope on the holidays.

Jack Guthrie sifting through donated Christmas decorations as she prepared kits for Tampa residents.

"It's not just for people who don't have the means to get a tree. It's more of an attempt just to show a fellow neighbor that, hey, we got you," Guthrie said. "To give you a little smile, (and) a little surprise. Something to be happy about on Christmas."

Guthrie has been organizing what she called holiday "kits."

Holiday kits that affected families will receive include a tree with matching lights and ornaments.

The plan is to continue collecting donations through Saturday, Dec. 7th.

READ: Apollo Beach's Manatee Viewing Centers offering a experience

Guthrie told FOX 13 News she’s happy to coordinate pickups and will come to a person’s house to gather donated items.

"Just a little thing to give to a neighbor that will bring a little cheer to them in a bad time, that’s it," Guthrie said.

If you want to donate a holiday or need a Christmas tree this year, Guthrie says to email her at jlguthriedesign@gmail.com or via the Nextdoor app.

Guthrie says she is ironing out the details but is planning to distribute the trees this Sunday, Dec. 8th, so she’s looking for anybody with a large open space.

"If anybody has a business, a parking lot, anywhere where we can hand out the trees, it's just for a good cause," Guthrie told FOX 13 News.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News above: