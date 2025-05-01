Sniff, Wiggle, Think! 5 Ways to Enrich Your Pup’s Mind and Body

This content was provided by our sponsor, Dogs Inc. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Puppies need more than walks and belly rubs to stay truly fulfilled. Mental stimulation is just as important as physical activity when it comes to keeping your pup happy, healthy, and well-behaved. Whether you’ve got a zoomie-prone youngster or a laid-back lounging buddy, adding enrichment to your routine can make a big difference.

Here are five fun, effective ways to help your dog think, move, and feel their best:

1. Puzzle Toys

Bored dogs tend to find their own entertainment (hello, shredded couch cushion). Puzzle toys offer a healthy outlet for that energy, giving your dog a problem to solve—and a treat to work for.

Start with beginner-level toys that require simple flips or nudges. As your dog gains confidence, try more complex puzzles that involve multiple steps to uncover the reward. Local pet shops and online stores carry a variety of options for all skill levels.

2. Physical Play That Engages the Brain

Water Games: A kiddie pool on a warm day is more than fun—it’s sensory-rich and encourages movement in a brand-new way.

Hide and Seek: No toys needed. Just tuck yourself behind a door or under a blanket, call your dog’s name, and let them use their nose and instincts to find you.

DIY Agility Course: Chairs, broomsticks, cushions—your living room is full of agility tools waiting to be discovered. Guide your dog through a homemade obstacle course to burn energy and build focus.

3. Treat Challenges

Stuff a hollow toy with peanut butter and kibble, freeze it overnight, and let your dog go to town. For added complexity, try layers of different textures like yogurt, banana, or pure pumpkin. It’s a satisfying (and tasty) brain workout.

4. The Brush-Out Reset

Grooming isn’t just for looks—it can be soothing, grounding, and surprisingly engaging. Brushing helps dogs stay still, builds patience, and offers calming physical contact. Go slow, use a gentle rhythm, and treat it like a mini spa moment.

5. Create a Relaxation Station

Low music. Lavender in the diffuser. Gentle massage in slow, circular motions. Calming routines like these can help your dog reset after a busy day or ease into quiet time.

You’re the Best Part

Toys and games are wonderful, but nothing replaces your presence. Enrichment isn’t just about keeping your dog busy—it’s about building connection. So go ahead—play, explore, rest, and enjoy the time you share. After all, you are your dog’s favorite activity.

These tips are brought to you by Dogs Inc, where every future guide or service dog begins with love, learning, and the support of a volunteer puppy raiser. Learn more about our mission — and our puppies — at www.dogsinc.org.