49ers Richard Sherman pays off students' lunch debt at Santa Clara middle school

Students at a Santa Clara middle school have one more thing to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman donated more than $7,400 to Cabrillo Middle School to pay off all student lunch debt.

Principal Stan Garber works as a docent at the 49ers museum where Sherman pulled him aside Saturday to hand him a check.

The star made the donation through his organization, "Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Family Foundation."