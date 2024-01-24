7-year-old Tampa golfer shooting for the stars

article

Payton Roberts isn't your average 7-year-old.

Almost every day she is driving, chipping, and putting her way into what she hopes is super stardom on the golf course.

"When she was able to walk, we put plastic clubs in her hands," said Payton's father, Thomas.



"She would be around the house hitting plastic balls all day long and that was about it."



From there, Payton traded the plastic clubs for the real things while showing a real knack for the sport during her very first competition.

"The boys were older than me," Payton remembers.



"I was only five, but I got first place and I'm very proud of myself for that."



Since that first win, Payton has been on the golf course almost daily with her caddie, a.k.a. her dad, working on taking her skills to the next level.

"I have one day off but then have more practice, and more practice. I practice a lot!" said Payton.



Now, Payton travels around the country to play in tournaments and has brought home her fair share of wins along the way.



"After that first win, and the wins since, she has just become a determined kid, no matter what it is," Payton's mother Joanna said.

With the wins stacking up, Payton qualified for a world championship event where she would finish as one of the top 35 golfers in the world in her age group.



"It's super fun hitting the golf ball and when you make birdies, it feels so good," Payton said.



Sinking birdies against the best in the world is one thing, but Payton has dreams of being the best in the world one day.



"I want to do this for a while, until I can't do it anymore," she said.



Until then, you'll be able to find the 7-year-old on the golf course waiting for her next chance to prove what she can do with a set of clubs.