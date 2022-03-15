After MLB lockout, Tampa Bay Rays begin full spring training workouts

The Tampa Bay Rays will hold their first full-squad practice Tuesday, three days ahead of their first spring training game.

The lockout-induced tight turnaround will mean an abbreviated 19-game spring training schedule that includes nine home games at Charlotte Sports Park and one home game at Tropicana Field.

Despite the delayed start, the league is scheduled to play a full 162-game season. The Rays will face the Orioles in their season opener April 8 at the Trop.

Manager Kevin Cash on Monday said he won’t rush things for pitchers, but said everyone looked good in their first, albeit brief, workouts.

PREVIOUS: Tampa Bay Rays will not pursue split-city plan with Montreal

"I’m very encouraged by what I’ve seen so far just watching the ground ball session. Everyone looked like their athleticism was up to speed with where they left off. Now it’s just getting the reps in and the wear and tear," said Cash. "I’m sure there will be some sore legs and hamstrings."

Also reporting to camp this week is center fielder and longtime Ray Kevin Kiermaier. Despite trade rumors, he says the Rays told him to get a place in Port Charlotte for camp. For now at least, he’s still a Ray.

"Any day I’m able to represent this organization and wear their name across my chest I’m proud of it and I always will be," said Kiermaier. "For the time being, I’m a Ray and I expect to be a Ray and putting a Rays jersey on is the way I envision it, and we’ll see what happens."

Advertisement

Regular season tickets are on sale now. Spring training tickets for the Rays’ home games go on sale today at 10 a.m.