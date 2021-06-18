All Buccaneers home games for the 2021 season are sold out

That was quick.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that all tickets for their 2021 season home games have officially sold out. This even includes the two preseason home games.

"This is a momentous achievement for the organization and our fans," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "To have the entire season sold out before we even reach training camp is a testament to our passionate and loyal fan base."

The Super Bowl champions will be returning to full capacity at Raymond James Stadium, which is just over 65,000 seats. The decision to increase the number of fans in the stands this season was made after consulting with the Tampa Sports Authority.

The team said every seat – including general admission, premium, club areas, and luxury suites – was issued to existing or new season pass members.

"In response to the unprecedented demand, the Buccaneers also introduced a waiting list for individuals hoping to purchase season passes in future seasons," which is called the Season Pass Member Priority Waitlist.

RELATED: Even with repaired knee, Brady says Super Bowl repeat is no guarantee: 'Everyone is watching now'

To join, it will require a refundable $100 deposit, which can be applied to future purchases. Additional details can be found here.

Advertisement

The Bucs will open the regular season home-opener Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

