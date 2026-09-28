Baker Mayfield dislocates thumb in loss to Vikings; Bucs await MRI results

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The Brief Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, according to reports from the Associated Press. X-rays showed no broken bones, but Mayfield will undergo an MRI on Monday to evaluate potential internal damage to his throwing hand. Backup rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will likely make his first career start next Sunday against the Packers if Mayfield is unable to play.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb during a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Baker Mayfield dislocated thumb injury

What we know:

Mayfield injured his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter after scrambling backward under pressure and throwing an interception. His hand struck the arm of Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman on the follow-through.

AP reported that initial X-rays showed no broken bones in Mayfield’s right thumb. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the dislocation after the game and said that Mayfield will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of internal damage. Mayfield left the stadium without speaking to reporters.

The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 0-3 on the season, marking their first winless start through three games since 2014. Mayfield finished 17 of 34 for 217 yards with one touchdown and was sacked six times.

Fourth quarter injury

Dig deeper:

The injury occurred on a crucial fourth-and-13 play from the Tampa Bay 39-yard line with under two minutes remaining while trailing 20-16. Mayfield scrambled deep into Buccaneers territory before launching a pass that was intercepted by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Bowles defended keeping the starting offense on the field rather than punting.

"At the end of the game, we needed the play," Bowles said. "We would've gotten the ball back with very little time. We had to make a play."

Five plays after the interception, Minnesota's Will Reichard kicked a 43-yard field goal to extend the lead to seven.

Buccaneers quarterback depth

What's next:

Rookie Jalon Daniels stepped in for the final series of the game, which ended with a fourth-down interception as time expired. Daniels will likely make his first professional start next Sunday against the Packers if Mayfield cannot play.

"We haven't really gotten into it yet. We'll see what the MRI says, and then we'll kind of talk amongst ourselves and kind of see," Bowles said. "But right now, Jalon would probably go in."

Despite the 0-3 start, Bowles said that the team remains just one game out of first place in the division and must focus on improving quickly.

MRI results

What we don't know:

Team officials are awaiting the full MRI results and have not set a definitive timeline for Mayfield's return to the lineup.