Bartow's own Tony Bradley makes his hometown proud during NBA Finals

There's one city in Florida that has a very specific rooting interest in the NBA Finals.

"In Bartow it is truly a village," Tony Bradley, Sr. said.

That's because one of Bartow's own, Tony Bradley, Jr., is playing in the Finals for the first time in his seven-year career with the Indiana Pacers.

"It's really exciting for the town, the community," Bartow boys head basketball coach Terrence McGriff said. "On social media everyone was like, 'That's Tony Bradley. I know him.'"

However, that excitement level does not even come close to what the Bradley family is feeling.

"Jasmine, Jasmine, Tony's in the game," Tony's mother Vanessa Bradley recalls saying to her daughter during Game Five. "Tony's in the game!"

Bradley saw his action in the NBA Finals in Game Five in Oklahoma City, where he finished with four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of play.

"We tell Tony all the time, his opportunity is going to come, but be in the role that you are in, just be the best cheerleader you can be, if that is your role," Vanessa Bradley said. "Once you get on the court, if your role is to contribute on the court, be the best at whatever your role is - be the best that you can be."

Bradley has spent his life trying to do just that on the basketball court. His father even built a court in their yard as a kid so he could work on his game.

"Every night, he would get home, eat, do his homework," Tony Bradley, Sr. said. "He was out there every night."

That work paid off.

He was named a McDonald's All-American in high school and even won a national championship in college at the University of North Carolina.

"A lot of the things he is doing now, it doesn't surprise me because he put the work in," Tony Bradley, Sr. said. "We are very glad he had the opportunity to play in the Finals."

However, that opportunity to get here to this moment was really hard to come by. The 27-year-old was told by multiple people to give up on his NBA dreams and play overseas in Europe. It would have been easier. It would have been guaranteed money playing the game he loves.

Tony Bradley #13 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 16, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowled Expand

"Nothing is promised," Vanessa Bradley said. "Those few years you get in the league and think you have a long life in it, but you really don't."

Bradley wanted to continue to play in the association and decided to trust his gut. His parents backed him up. He elected to sign multiple 10-day contracts with the Pacers in March with no guarantee he would be asked to stick around in Indianapolis.

"We've always encouraged Tony to keep the faith, work hard and everything else will take care of itself," Vanessa Bradley said.

Sure enough, Bradley's gut feeling was spot on. He earned a spot on the Indiana roster for the rest of the season.

"We like him as a player," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said back on March 13. "For a guy who is a third center, he is ideal right now. He's been terrific. Smart. Great hands. Defensively, he has a really good feel for what we are doing here. Happy for him."

While he might not be considered the star of the show on the Pacers like he was at Bartow, Bradley is certainly playing his role. His hometown is taking notice.

"He didn't play, right?" McGriff said. "But he is still my guy on an NBA team. There ain't but 450 spots in the league. He is of 450. That's awesome."

There's a water tower right outside of Bartow High School that reads "Bartow - Home of Champions." Bradley can become a champion once again with two more wins by the Pacers in the NBA Finals, which his parents think is cool. However, that's not what has them smiling from ear to ear.

"I am very proud of the young man he has become," Bradley, Sr. said. "In the sense that he's humble, you wouldn't know he's an NBA player by the way he carries himself. It's not only his character but how he deals with his faith."

It's that faith that got the kid from Bartow this opportunity to play on the game's biggest stage.

"It's a testimony to him to see what God can do if you put the work in and just wait," Bradley, Sr. said. "Wait on the Lord to be able to do what you want. You are going to get your chance."

Bradley will get a chance to play in Game Six of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Tip is set for 8:30 p.m.

However, win or lose, he will be back in Bartow in August for his annual Tony Bradley Elite Basketball camp, where he gives back to his hometown community.

