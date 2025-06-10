The Urso's become second father-son duo to win National Division II baseball championship together

Press play above to watch Mark Skol Jr. report.

The UTampa baseball team's trophy case might need some more space.

"This is the best feeling ever," Spartans head coach Joe Urso said. "It's what you talk about of why you come to Tampa for - a chance to win a national championship."

The Spartans have won ten national titles as a program, which is the most in Division II history. UTampa surpassed Florida Southern, who had nine.

What they're saying:

"It really is the pinnacle," Joe Urso said. "You just put the University of Tampa on top as the best. There's no argument about it."

It was one of the most difficult roads to overcome for UT. The Spartans were in the loser's bracket three different times throughout the postseason.

"I mean we had to play four games in 30 hours," Joe Urso said. "They were going to die on that field for the Spartans. Just an amazing job by the senior leadership we had."

Now, it is time to celebrate for the second year in a row.

"We reached our goal," Spartans grad student infielder J.D. Urso said. "For the rest of the summer, we get to enjoy what we just achieved. For the rest of our lives, really."

The celebration in the Urso household will definitely last a lifetime because that's how long they've been talking about it.

"I don't know if there could be a more special moment," Joe Urso said.

The backstory:

Joe and J.D. Urso are now the second father-son duo in the history of Division II baseball to win a national championship on the same field together. Mount Olive's Carl and Jesse Lancaster accomplished the feat first back in 2008.

"Just so special," J.D. Urso said. "It was our last try. We had to make it count. Luckily, we achieved that goal of winning one together. For the rest of our life, we will remember it. No one will be able to take it away from us."

J.D. played for his Dad from 2020 to 2023. He then went to give it a go for the Miami Hurricanes at the Division 1 level last season, so he watched last year's team win it all from the stands just like where he has always watched his Dad celebrate. This year, he was finally able to join in on the fun.

"Put the coaching aside, and just say a father, to be on the field with his son at the biggest stage and to pull it off, just really proud he was able to experience this as a player for once instead of just as my son," Joe Urso said.

The moment is even more special because J.D. caught the last out, a pop fly that felt like it was coming down to his glove in slow motion.

"I think I've already watched that video 100 times," J.D. Urso said. "I think I might watch it 100,000 more in my life."

After the catch, he found his dad for a special embrace.

"We were both just mumbling," J.D. Urso said. We couldn't get any words out of our mouths. Just, 'We did it!' The fairy tale ending came to fruition."

"To jump into his arms after he jumped into the dogpile with his teammates, it will be a memory we'll have for a long time," Joe Urso said.

It's a memory the Urso's want to remember on a regular basis.

"I hope someone got a good picture of it," Joe Urso said. "It will be up in my office. It'll be something I show my grand kids someday."

However, right now, it's all about soaking up the here and now of a moment the Urso family envisioned since Day 1.

"I am just thankful for every single moment I've had with my Dad," JD Urso said. "It all just feels worth it now. Everything. All the hard work. To win that last game of your college career, it's a crazy feeling."

What's next:

J.D. hopes to one day be on his Dad's staff at UTampa but wants to carve out his own path for the time being.

Joe on the other hand is already thinking about the next steps while taking it all in.

"I am going to enjoy this one for a while with my family and then its back to the recruiting to rebuild it all again and then to chase new goals with new guys," Joe Urso said.

