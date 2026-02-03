Bolts ready to send large contingent to Olympic Games

The Brief The men's ice hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics begins on Feb. 11th. Though the NHL will be on an "Olympic break", the Lightning will still be well represented in Italy. Before injuries arose, 12 players and coaches were selected to play in Milan.



Their home ice may soon fall nearly silent, but inside the Lightning locker room the talk is becoming louder.

"It's probably just going to be some chirping," said defenseman JJ Moser.



"It's going to be, 'You guys suck. We're going to totally dismantle you.'"

The backstory:

Moser was one of 12 players and coaches from the Lightning that were originally selected to represent their home countries in the 2026 Winter Olympics.



That trash talk between teammates, however, will soon turn into radio silence.



"It's fun now, but in a couple of days I won't be talking to this guy," said Bolts and Team USA forward Jake Guentzel, looking over at Team Canada forward Brandon Hagel.

By the numbers:

Though these Lightning players and coaches spend 82 games playing with each other, they'll spend the next two weeks playing against one another for a gold medal.



"I know the guys are looking forward to it," said head coach Jon Cooper, who is reprising his role as Team Canada's head coach in Italy.



"Is there some banter in the room? I heard some stuff on the ice today. It's funny stuff that goes on."

Only soon no one will be laughing when Cooper and 10 players from the organization fight to represent eight countries at the Winter Games.



The original number stood at 12 Lightning Olympians before forward Anthony Cirelli was replaced on Canada's roster due to injury.

Still, the sheer number of players the Bolts have going to Milan is something special.



"That's pretty spectacular and a pretty special moment for everyone," Hagel said.



That, however, doesn't distract these teammates from keeping their eyes on the ultimate Olympic goal.



"It sucks, obviously, that Jake (Guentzel) isn't on my side, but best of luck to him," Hagel said with a wink.



While those well wishes between friends and teammates come with a sarcastic smile or wink now, there isn't a player inside the Bolts' dressing room going to Italy that doesn't feel like a kid again.



After all, the last time NHL players were able to compete at the Olympics was in 2014, which means a lot of these players were kids.

What they're saying:

"Most of, or a lot of, these players were just young kids. It's got to be a dream come true for them and everyone is excited," Cooper said.



It is a dream 12 years in the making that has now turned into a reality.



"We turn the page and start representing our countries and will be against each other for a few weeks," said Lightning and Team Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman.

But it is also a dream that has now turned teammates into, albeit briefly, rivals.