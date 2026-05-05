Pasco County motorcyclist in bunny helmet arrested after 120 mph chase from troopers across counties: FHP

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old motorcyclist wearing a bunny helmet led them on a high-speed chase reaching up to 120 mph across Pasco and Hernando counties after refusing to stop. Investigators say Dalton Hubbert, 29, ran red lights, weaved through traffic and had a flipped license plate before eventually surrendering. Hubbert now faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and weapon-related offenses after deputies say a handgun was found on him.



A Pasco County motorcyclist who was wearing a bunny helmet is facing multiple charges after he led troopers on a dangerous chase across county lines, reaching speeds of 120 mph, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

FHP says the incident began shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday along U.S. Highway 19 near Jessup Lane in Pasco County.

Troopers say they spotted a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempting to pass other vehicles. Investigators noticed the bike’s license plate was flipped upward, making it unreadable.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

When a trooper tried to make a traffic stop, the rider accelerated, beginning a pursuit, according to FHP.

Dig deeper:

Troopers say the motorcyclist, identified as Dalton Hubbert, 29, reached speeds of up to 120 mph, ran multiple red lights and weaved through traffic as he tried to evade law enforcement.

The chase continued northbound on U.S. 19 into Hernando County, where troopers say the Hubbert eventually slowed down near Commercial Way in North Weeki Wachee, and surrendered.

Troopers say Hubbert was taken into custody shortly before 11:30 p.m. During a search, investigators say he was found carrying a handgun.

Hubbert now faces multiple charges, including:

Fleeing and eluding law enforcement (felony)

Reckless driving

Driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit

Use or display of a weapon during the commission of a felony

What's next:

Authorities say Hubbert was transported back to Pasco County to be booked on the charges.