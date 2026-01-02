Tampa Bay Lightning players named to 2026 Winter Olympics rosters

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Nine Tampa Bay Lightning players are set to represent six different nations at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.

The backstory:

The tournament will run from Feb. 11 to 22. It will mark the first time since 2014 that NHL players have competed in the Olympics.

Nations have released their final rosters this week. Here’s who made the cut from the Lightning:

Anthony Cirelli, F (Canada)

Brandon Hagel, F (Canada)

Brayden Point, F (Canada)

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F (Denmark)

Zemgus Girgensons, F (Lativia)

Erik Cernak, D (Slovakia)

Pontus Holmberg, F (Sweden)

Victor Hedman, D (Sweden)

Jake Guentzel, F (United States)

All nine players will be making their Olympic debut.

Jake Guentzel will make his second international appearance for Team USA, after he was tied for the team lead with three goals at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025.

Some nations have yet to announce their official Olympic rosters. Count on FOX 13 to provide updates if any more Lightning players make a roster.